2023: Enugu Revered Monarch, Igwe Nwoye Endorses PDP Guber Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 Governorship ambition of the people’s Democratic party PDP flag bearer in Enugu, Dr. Peter Mbah has received further boost, as a highly revered first class Monarch in the State, Igwe Charles Egbo Nwoye, endorsed him.

Our Correspondent reports that Igwe Nwoye, who is the Traditional ruler of Amuri Ancient kingdom in Nkanu West Council area of the state, declared royal support for Mbah, when he paid him homage at his palace.

This is coming barely 48 hours after Chieftains of the All progressive Congress APC and leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria CAN in the state registered their support for the PDP gubernatorial hopeful at a political rally held in Enugu on Friday, which was put together by the ruling party in the state.

The Monarch explained that his Community’s support for Mbah, is because he is an illustrious son of Nkanu land with capacity to steer the ship of the state if given the mandate.

He expressed optimism that the PDP governorship candidate would not fail the people if elected, adding that going by his antecedent, he has no doubt in his mind that Mbah, will take the state economy to the next level.

According to Igwe Nwoye, the visit to the palace has also earned the governorship hopeful the Kingdom’s ‘ofo’ which is the Igbo traditional symbol of Authority, and would serve as a social contract between them and the guber candidate.

Responding, Mbah, had expressed appreciation to the Traditional ruler for the warm reception accorded him, assuring him and his subjects of his sincere determination to transform the state economy.

He promised to fix the deplorable Amurri road which has been neglected by successive governments if elected.

“We will not spare any time in fixing the Amurri road once we come into office by the special Grace of God” adding that he will not take the support of the Natural father for granted.

The colorful ceremony was graced by PDP Chieftains, serving and former members of the National Assembly NASS from the state, as well as the immediate past Enugu state Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who is a brother to the Amurri Monarch.