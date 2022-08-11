2023: Ex-Enugu APC Chair, Ben Nwoye Drums support For Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 Nigeria’s general election gathers steam, Dr. Ben Nwoye, a member of the think- thank/Resource Persons Group of the national Campaign organization of the All progressive Congress APC presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has urged the electorate not to cast their votes based on ethnicity or personal relationship with contestants.

Rather, he said, they should vote for the APC presidential flag bearer based on his capacity and track record.

Nwoye, who is the immediate past State Chairman of APC in Enugu State, said Tinubu has been tested and trusted when he served as governor of Lagos state for eight years.

Speaking Wednesday during the Enugu State Chapter inuagural meeting of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent campaign group, Nwoye called on the people of the state, South East, and Nigeria in general to embrace the Tinubu presidential project for the interest of the nation.

“In line with the decision of the National Coordinators of various campaign support groups that helped for the emergence of our party flag bearer, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, we have agreed to merge over (five thousand) different support groups into one body now to be known as the Tinubu/Shettima Independent campaign group.

He said all the various Tinubu support groups existing in Enugu state have also done the needful as agreed by the national coordinators.

While commending members of the party in the state who despite all odds, have remained steadfast, he admonished the embattled state chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa and those working against the interest of the presidential candidate to retrace their steps as such anti party conduct will spell doom on them if they don’t repent.

Nwoye, regretted that Agballa and some of his close associates who do not wish APC well in Enugu State have been doing everything within their powers to pull down the party in the state, urging them to have a rethink and start supporting Tinubu and Shetimma, as the national leadership of the party is aware of roles being played by respective states and their leaders, including Enugu state.

According to him, “The different groups supporting the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 general election in Enugu have decided to merge into the Tinubu/Shittimma Campaign group, Enugu State Chapter.

“In our inaugural meeting held today (Wednesday) in our office at Independence Layout, Enugu, we decided to merge into one and support Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetimma.

“We have also resolved to reach out to the stakeholders of the party in the state and get their support for Tinubu and other candidates of our party.

The Ex-Enugu APC boss equally hinted that the different groups resolved to come together in order to make sure that the APC presidential Candidate and his running mate win the 2023 election.

He further explained that they also resolved to set up a committee to reach out to stalwarts of the party including a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Former Governor Sullivan Chime among others to be at the forefront of the campaign when the time comes, so as to ensure that Tinubu wins Enugu state and emerges victorious come 2023.

Nwoye, therefore, appealed to the supporters to fight with all their might and strength to ensure the success of all APC candidates in Enugu State and beyond.

The APC Chieftain added that those who are campaigning for other parties are carrying out anti-party activities and urged them to retrace their steps, insisting that members must not vote for anyone based on personal relationship but should remain loyal to APC.

He urged them to be ambassadors of APC anywhere they found themselves , campaigning for Tinubu/Shettima.

The meeting also condemned in strong terms the alleged plan by the Embattled State Chairman Agballa, to slam suspension on a serving Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission, Ambassador Ginika Tor, who is also the Coordinator of IgboKwenu 4 Asiwaju, a pro Tinubu support group as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gofffery Onyeama, who is the leader of a political pressure group, Kwusike, that is equally drumming support for Tinubu.