2023: I Have Not Declared Interest For Any Political Office Yet – Malami

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has stated that he is yet to declare his interest to contest an elective office in 2023.

Malami stated this in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, after some media reports claimed that the minister intends to run to succeed the incumbent Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, in 2023.

The statement described the report as “a false and fabricated publication in some section of the media” adding that the minister is yet to declare.

The statement partly read: “Gwandu said the declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media.

“He said the report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

“Gwandu said at the appropriate time they will hear from the horse’s mouth in the full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful and teeming supporters.”