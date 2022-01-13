2023: I Never Endorsed Tinubu – Adesina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, has refused to endorse the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 presidency.

It could be recalled that a statement that made the rounds online, credited to the AfDB President, had stated that Adesina endorsed the former Lagos State Governor.

The statement read, “If Senator Bola Tinubu could make Lagos the 5th richest economy in Africa and the safest State in Nigeria then be sure that he will as Nigeria President.”

However, his Senior Advisor on Communications, Victor Oladokun, refuted the endorsement.

In a terse statement, he stated that the reports of his principal endorsing Tinubu are “untrue, mischievous and fraudulent”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no such statement or endorsement has been made by the President of AfDB,” he said.

It could be recalled that Tinubu, days ago, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for President in 2023.