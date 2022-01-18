2023: I’ll Solve Nigeria’s Debt, Economic Challenges If Elected President – Anyim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has assured Nigerians that he will solve Nigeria’s debt and economic challenges if elected president in 2023.

Anyim disclosed this in a statement signed and issued to the press by his media aide, Daniel Okorie, also saying that the former Senate President has all it takes to reposition the country’s economy and create massive employment for the teaming youths.

He stated that he will engage the services of economic experts, as well as the world-class cabinet members to revive the country’s economy to become self-sufficient and debt-free.

The statement reads in part: “For me, the drivers of the economy will now be on industrialisation and manufacturing, talents and innovation, science and technology.

“This certainly is going to be the key driver of the economy of the second half of the 21st century and I will develop this, build on this and prepare Nigeria to fit into the fourth industrial revolution.

“That obviously will expand the economy; that will make the economy more competitive and more dynamic. I will also focus on the enablers of development.

The factors, the circumstances and the situations that promote prosperity and development.”

Anyim further stated that while he understood the country’s debt burden as well as other economic challenges the country is presently facing.

“I understand that last year, the nation earned about N5.5 trillion as revenue and out of the N5.5t trillion, N4.2 trillion went into debt servicing and debt repayment, leaving just N1.3 trillion to run the country. I also want to believe as a matter of rule that you are not allowed to borrow more than 40 percent of your GDP and our borrowing rate now is at 36.9 per cent.

“I think that will make it more frightening for anybody coming in. But I can tell you that even at that, does not scare me. The challenges are temporary and the challenges are that of leadership. If I am to focus on the economy as I did say before, I will focus the economy on the contemporary world direction- manufacturing, talent and innovation, science and technology.” it stated.