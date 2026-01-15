Joy As Fr. Theo Okpara’s Primary Healthcare Foundation Organizes Free Medical Outreach For Umuchima Natives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joy of natives of Umuchima Community and environ in Ideato Council area of Imo state, South- East Nigeria with various health challenges knew no bound on Wednesday, as they received free medical attention courtesy of the Rev. Fr. Theo Okpara primary healthcare foundation.

Our Correspondent reports that the colourful annual free medical outreach held at St.Thomas primary healthcare clinic, Umuduruonyiriagha Umuchima, Ideato South local government area of the state featured free clinical consultation, general counselling, testing and treatment of different aliments, including eye examination and treatment.

The foundation equally attended to the people numbering over 500 on issues relating to malaria, typhoid, blood pressure BP checks, with free drugs, as well as presentation of medicated glasses to those with eye challenges.

Fr. Okpara, a US based Catholic priest of Orlu Diocese has been carrying out the gesture for the past three years via the foundation, hinting that it’s part of his commitment towards giving back to his community.

Speaking with Journalists during the outreach which commenced with a holy Mass, Fr. Okpara, who is president of the foundation stated that “this is a project we started in 2023 and it’s derive from my passion to help the people of my Community and and neighborhood”

“As someone based abroad, whenever i return home, i do notice that people are suffering from a whole lot of health issues, and in most cases, they have little or nothing regarding finance to take care of themselves. And I thought about what more could i do to ameliorate or assist them.

“So, that was what led to the establishment of the ten- bedded, zero cost St. Thomas primary Healthcare Clinic, Umuduruonyiriagha, Umuchima in Ideato LGA, Imo state, adding that the health facility has been recording huge number of child deliverings since inception.

“Since the Clinic started, we have recorded over 85 percent deliverings which were all successful to the glory of God, and were all free of charge”

“The medical facility is open for services on daily basis for 24 hours with a resident Nurse who provides primary care services to people who come to seek medical attention”

According to Rev. Fr. (Dr) Okpara, “but serious cases that are beyond the heath Centre are refered to higher hospitals, stressing that the facility has continued to live up to expectation since it came into existence.

“To the glory of God, every year, we have this medical outreach and people from Umuchima and environ come around to receive treatment from Doctors and nurses, and also have their vitals properly checked by these professionals”

“Last year, we had a total of 445 people who benefitted from the free medical exercise, and from the number of people that have arrived for treatment today, we are going to attend to more number than that of last year, because we are adding eye clinic in this year’s exercise.

“Optometricians, that is, eye Doctors would be on hand to attend to those with sight related challenges. We are doing this to the glory of God, and in addehenrance to Matthew chapter 25 verse 36, which says I was sick and you busted me”

Some of the beneficiaries, especially aged women, who spoke to newsmen, expressed appreciation to God for using the benefactor, Fr. Okpara to address their health challenges, praying him to keep sustaining the foundation.