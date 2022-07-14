W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2023: Kwankwaso Picks Pastor Isaac Idahosa As Running Mate

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, July 14th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has picked Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate.

African Examiner writes that the NNPP announced this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The message accompanied by the picture of Kwankwaso and the cleric sitting down stated: “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”



African Examiner writes that Bishop Isaac Idahosa hails from Edo State and is the senior pastor of God First Ministry, popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Ajah, Lagos. He is also a gospel singer, writer, and motivational speaker.

