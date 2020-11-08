Zimbabwe President Congratulates Joe Biden

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a congratulatory message to America’s president elect Joe Biden.

Democratic candidate and former vice president Biden defeated controversial Donald Trump to become America’s 46th President.

His election follows a tightly contested race.

Putting aside the sour relations between Zimbabwe and United States of America, Mnangagwa said his country hopes to cooperate with the world superpower.

Zimbabwe is under sanctions imposed by US and European countries starting two decades ago.

“On behalf of all Zimbabweans, a huge congratulations to President Elect Joe Biden on his election victory. Zimbabwe wishes you every success in leading the American people.

“I look forward to working with you to increase cooperation between our two nations,” said Mnangagwa on his official executive Twitter handle @President of Zimbabwe.

Kamala Harris becomes America’s first black and South Asian vice president and first woman to hold that office.

Spread the love





















