2023: Nigerians Demonize Tinubu Too Much – Shettima

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima, has stated that Nigerians demonize his principal, the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, too much as he is one of the most demonized Nigerians.

Shettima made this known as he stated that Tinubu represents a true hallmark of leadership even though he is one of the most demonized Nigerian alive.

He made this known on Tuesday in Tinubu’s presentation of his action plan to the business community and the organized private sector in Lagos.



Shettima said: “This man seated here (Tinubu) is one of the most demonised Nigerians but take it from me, the true hallmark of leadership is not the ability to carry a bag of cement.

“We are not preparing for the Olympics, but an institution that relies on a field of ideas and tracks records and shows me, I dare to challenge you, show me among the people vying for the presidency of this country who has the experience, track record and of course, who has the intellect to catapult this nation to a higher pedestal.”

