Moyo Lawal Speaks On Leaked Sex Tape

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has opened up concerning her leaked sex tape as she says she had sex only two times in 2022.

According to Lawal, her recently released sex tape was after one of such romps.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday evening, saying that the sex tape was not released by her but from her former boyfriend.

Lawal said: “Until a lioness tells her story, every hunter will continue to be a hero. People always take quiet, non-problematic people as fools. However, I think it is time for me to start talking.

“One thing. I can tell you for a fact however, that things are never what they seem to be. I only had xxx twice last year, one of those times is the video.

“That I agreed to because he started recording after the fact, he doesn’t live in Nigeria, he put in a lot of work winning my trust over the years and I mean a lot. So much so, we were already working towards a house, marriage and all.

“That is why I had to break up with him last year, when I started having communication challenges with him, because I put my entire life on pause with any man I am dating.

“I have not made so many sacrifices by turning down so many dating offers, sleeping alone 90% of my entire adult life, choosing to be alone to have an ugly video that happened when I was ill, hanging over my head.”





