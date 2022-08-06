2023: Nigerians Slam Lawmaker For Endorsing Bola Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians on social media have taken to their accounts to berate the lawmaker representing Egbeda-Ona Ara constituency, Akin Alabi for saying that former governor of Lagos State and the All Progressive Congress presidential flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be given the chance to lead Nigeria.

Alabi disclosed this on his Twitter account on Friday.

He wrote: “If Abuja stops receiving federal allocation, it cannot self- sustain. Lagos became self -sustainable, not because it was the capital, but because of @officialABAT’s financial ingenuity. No other candidate can boast of that. Asiwaju is the most qualified to be our president in 2023.”

This has sparked social media reactions and the African Examiner gathers some of the views of Nigerians concerning the statement of the lawmaker below:

@iksunnygreat writes: “It is not Peter Obi that is contesting, it is the frustrated youths, the well meaning Nigerians that have been deceived for long, The frustrated students who have been sent home due to Asuu strike, they are ones contesting thru Peter Obi. Akin Alabi Obituary Ini Edo Soro soke.”

@ayemojubar writes: “Akin Alabi should have kept his mouth pim on this Federal allocation matter, now he has dragged out one of the many skeletons in Tinubu’s cupboards.”

@Ts_Czar writes: “Akin Alabi knows that despite gambling being a vicious vice eschewed by many societies, youths have a better chance of winning Nairabet/Bet9ja than staking their future with APC. A huge part of gambling is fueled by hopelessness. APC anti-people policies breeds hopelessness.”

@chukswash writes: “I see no reason why an Akin Alabi should be riding in SUVs bought with tax payers money, earning jumbo pay +mopol, while Asst/ Headmistress/Master can’t afford a 2004 Corolla after putting over 15year in service, when they can do his job better than him and be accountable.”

@Topziano writes: “Lagos was Capita of Nigeria for God sake, it’s just like relocating Nigeria Capital from Abuja and then elect a new Governor there and later start comparing Abuja as a state to a place like Osun state.”

@IkukuomaC writes: “Finance to withhold Lagos State local government fund including other states that did same thing like Ebonyi, Kastina,Nasarawa and Niger state…..So Please Akin Alabi stop deceiving people with fake news like this.”

@SirDavidBent writes: “If Akin Alabi knows his history well, he would know that Lagos was already established long before Tinubu became governor. Even Alabi himself knows that there’s nothing for Tinubu in 2023. All these lies about federal/fiscal allocations. You can’t fool the people all the time.”

@BPK_007 writes: “Akin Alabi will not tweet about insecurity, ASUU strike, N1.4b cars to Niger Republic. He never talks about the problems we face as a people but he’s the loudest when it comes to his party. “Asides politics, he’s a nice guy yen yen yen.” @IamTheIroko writes: “Akin Alabi a federal house of representatives member either knows absolutely nothing about issues he indulges in or deliberately tries to misrepresent.. This is what you get when all they do is bribe delegates for party tickets. Absolute dunce.”