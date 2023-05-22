Senate Presidency: Enugu APC Publicity Secretary Drums Support For Akpabio

……Says He’s Best Choice For A Party.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the contest for the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) hots up, the publicity Secretary of Enugu state chapter of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, Barrister Charles- Solo Akor, has drummed support for former governor of Akwa Ibom State and a key contender for the Senate presidency, Senator Godswill Apkabio.

The APC Chieftain said though, all those nursing the ambition of leading the upper Chamber of the NASS, are eminently qualifed, Akpabio, remains the best Choice for the ruling party.

Ako, in a press statement made available to Newsmen on Monday in Enugu said “it is a thing of joy that we are preparing for the swearing-in of our President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a few days. Therefore, we shall look up to the constitution of the Principal Officers of the National Assemblies.

“At present, a lot have ben going on, for the contest for the seat of Senate President, the number 3 citizen of our country.

“All the aspirants for the seat of Senate President are eminently qualified; but one amongst them is more eminently qualified than others. However, the route of leadership is a journey and never a destination.

“Godswill Akpabio, has walked through this route over times, with trust, commitment and loyalty, through quality service delivery and good governance.

“Akpabio turned a pedestrian state like Akwaibom into a destination of choice to all Nigerians and the global community.

“This giant stride towards ‘Uncommon Transformation’ is magnitude enough to earn Akpabio any greater political aspiration and height globally, Nigeria in particular.

He recalled how the former Niger Delta Minster, had in the “night of the 2022 APC Special National Convention on the ground of Eagle Square, has in earnest declared an unflinching support, readiness, willingness and desire to work with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the peace, stability, and unity of our country.

“In Akpabio’s choicest words of message to his numerous delegates and supporters – “for 2023, I want to join you to go with the president that has vision”

“On the ground of the Eagle Square, that same night, Akpabio eulogized Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “the man who does not only has sight but also he has vision”.

” In his great words of assurance, “I will join the next president to turn the boys in Nigeria into men”. Addressing the 93 delegates from Akwaibom state and 1200 delegates across Nigeria, Akpabio declared, “As I withdraw now, vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

“Should anyone actually contest the seat of the Senate with Akpabio? Who else could the cap fit better than Akpabio? the Enugu APC Spokesman asked,?

“Akpabio has actually walked himself into the seat of the Senate President. He has made the sacrifices in earnest and equally paid his dues, which, none of his contemporaries ever dared to near in reaching out.

According to Ako, “Akpabio is a Unifier and he remains the best for the seat of the Senate President. .

“He is the best choice for the Nigeria 10th Senate. I call on all the Senators-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to give Godswill Akpabio, their votes as ‘Renewed Hope Has Dawned In Nigeria’. Godswill Akpabio is the God’s Will for the Senate President.

“We shall be happy and proud for it. God bless us as we do the will of God”