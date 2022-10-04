2023 Presidency: Its Atiku’s Turn, Yoruba Should Not Be Selfish –Adebutu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun, Ladi Adebutu, has tasked fellow Yorubas not to be selfish in aiming for the 2023 presidential seat.

According to Adebutu, the Yorubas have had a fair share of the presidency as former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the late Interim government leader, Ernest Shonekan, are from the race.

Speaking with his teeming supporters at a political function in Abeokuta, Adebutu stated that Yoruba is not the only tribe in Nigeria and he called on his followers to vote for Atiku Abubakar from the north.

He said: “When we took a deep look at where this matter is going, I told some people that, ‘for the peace of Nigeria, let us support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.’ But some were recalcitrant, they said it must be Yoruba’s turn by fire by force. I told them Yoruba has had a fair share. Our father, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo spend a lot of years in power; Shonekan was there too. Don’t let us be selfish. Is Yoruba the only tribe in Nigeria?

“We told them, but they didn’t listen. We have Yorubas who we love, but we can’t shy away from saying the truth. I called my people then to let’s stay with Atiku; some of them, because of what they want to eat, started wandering here and there. You cannot lose your integrity because of a pot of porridge.”