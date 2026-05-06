Lawal: Obi Was Never Fully Committed to ADC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Babachir Lawal, has said Peter Obi was never fully committed to the party.

Lawal commented during an interview on Arise Television, days after Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso left the ADC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Obi and Kwankwaso cited internal crises and legal disputes within the ADC as reasons for their exit.

Reacting, Lawal said Obi joined the coalition late and did not show full dedication to building the party.

“We never felt his heart was in it,” Lawal said.

He revealed that the ADC leadership made special concessions for Obi, including allowing him to nominate the party’s organising secretary. However, he said this did not resolve concerns about Obi’s commitment.

Lawal added that Obi may have left because he was unwilling to face internal party primaries.

“He prefers to be a consensus candidate,” he said.

He stressed that the ADC is focused on fairness and equal opportunity for all members, many of whom have political ambitions.

Lawal also dismissed claims that his past support for Obi in the 2023 election means he must continue to follow him politically.

He said his support at the time was based on shared goals, not personal loyalty.

“There are many people who can be good presidential candidates in Nigeria,” he added.

Lawal maintained that his political decisions are independent and not tied to any individual.