FG Bans Use of “Dr” Title by Honorary Degree Holders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has banned people with honorary degrees from using the title “Dr” before their names.

The government said using the title in official, academic, or professional settings is misleading and will now be treated as academic fraud.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the decision on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

He said a new policy has been approved to regulate how honorary degrees are awarded and used in Nigeria.

According to him, the policy aims to stop the abuse of honorary degrees, which have often been given for political or financial reasons instead of merit.

Alausa said recipients must no longer use “Dr” as a title. Instead, they should place the honorary degree after their names. For example: Chief John Doe, D.Lit. (Honoris Causa).

He warned that anyone who falsely presents an honorary degree as an earned qualification risks legal and reputational consequences.

The government also limited honorary degrees to four types: Doctor of Laws (LL.D), Doctor of Letters (D.Lit), Doctor of Science (D.Sc) and Doctor of Humanities (D.Arts).

In addition, only universities that offer PhD programmes can award honorary degrees.

The minister said all honorary awards must clearly include the words “Honoris Causa” to show they are not earned degrees.

He added that the Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) will monitor universities and enforce the new rules.

The government will also publish a yearly list of valid honorary degree recipients to protect the credibility of academic titles.