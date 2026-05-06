Momodu Says Tinubu Pushed Obi, Kwankwaso Into Alliance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has said President Bola Tinubu forced opposition leaders to work together ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Channels Television, Momodu claimed the growing unity among some opposition figures was not based on long-term plans but pressure from the ruling government.

“Tinubu forced all of them together,” he said, adding that the situation could have created a strong two-party contest.

His comments follow the political moves involving Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, who recently left the ADC amid internal disputes and what they described as a toxic political environment.

The development has sparked talks of a possible joint presidential ticket between the two ahead of 2027.

However, Momodu warned that Nigeria’s political landscape has changed since the 2023 elections and that no candidate can rely on past voter support.

He questioned whether Tinubu could retain the over 8 million votes he got in 2023, adding that opposition figures also cannot assume their previous supporters will remain loyal.

Momodu said if elections are free and fair, Tinubu’s votes could drop significantly.

He also pointed to the poor performance of some G5 governors in recent elections as a sign that voter loyalty is shifting.

On coalition talks, Momodu said the ADC remains open to new members but will not depend on any single individual to win elections.

He recalled that the 2019 alliance between Atiku Abubakar and Obi did not lead to victory, and their separate bids in 2023 also failed.

Momodu advised politicians to stay calm and avoid panic decisions, saying no one should be forced out of the race based on personal claims.