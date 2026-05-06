Iran Football Chief: FIFA, Not US, Is World Cup Host

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, has said that FIFA, not the United States, is the main authority for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking amid rising political tensions, Taj said Iran qualified for the tournament and expects to participate under the control of FIFA.

“Our host is FIFA, not Mr Trump or America,” he said.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The issue comes after Iranian football officials were denied entry into Canada for a FIFA Congress. Authorities said the decision was linked to alleged ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is classified as a terrorist group in some countries.

Taj, who has admitted past links to the IRGC, said Iran wants guarantees that its officials and national institutions will not be disrespected during the tournament.

“If they guarantee not to insult our military institutions and the IRGC, we’ll go,” he said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Iran is still expected to play in the tournament. FIFA has also invited Iranian officials for talks in Zurich after expressing regret over the visa issue.

The situation reflects ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, especially over restrictions on individuals linked to the IRGC.

Despite this, Iran insists that football should remain separate from politics and says it will take part in the World Cup because it earned qualification.