Fani-Kayode Reassigned as Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to South Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been reassigned as Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to South Africa after initially being posted to Germany.

Fani-Kayode disclosed the development on Thursday, stating that President Bola Tinubu approved the redeployment following his request for a change in posting.

According to him, he informed the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, that he was uncomfortable with the German assignment for personal reasons.

“I was not comfortable with Germany for a number of personal reasons, and given the fact that I had lived in Europe most of my life, I would prefer to go to South Africa,” he said.

Fani-Kayode added that he preferred serving in a country he believed aligned more closely with his political and Pan-African views, as well as Nigeria’s broader diplomatic interests on the continent.

He said Tuggar considered his request favourably and later conveyed it to President Tinubu, who approved the reassignment.

Under the new arrangement, Ita Enang, who was initially designated for South Africa, will now serve as ambassador-designate to Germany.

President Tinubu had earlier approved the posting of over 60 ambassadors on March 6, including Fani-Kayode.

Following the announcement, reports emerged alleging that Germany rejected Fani-Kayode’s nomination over concerns linked to his past comments and public conduct.

However, the former minister dismissed the reports as false and malicious.

“Germany never formally rejected me,” he stated, describing the reports as fabricated and intended to embarrass him, the Federal Government, and President Tinubu.

Fani-Kayode further alleged that the reports were based on leaked diplomatic communication regarding his redeployment request to South Africa.

He also revealed that his legal team had been instructed to file a civil defamation suit against the media platform that published the claims.