Nigeria, South Africa Hold Talks Over Xenophobic Attacks on Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has revealed details of discussions with her South African counterpart over renewed xenophobic attacks and anti-foreigner protests targeting Nigerians in South Africa.

According to a statement shared on her Facebook page, Bianca spoke by phone with Ronald Lamola following recent anti-migrant protests in Durban on May 6, 2026.

The minister said the Nigerian government could not “stand by and watch the systematic harassment and humiliation” of Nigerians living in South Africa, including reports of extra-judicial killings.

She disclosed that the Federal Government has prioritised the evacuation of Nigerians willing to return home, adding that President Bola Tinubu has directed Nigerian missions in South Africa to immediately establish a Crisis Notification Unit for distressed citizens.

Bianca stressed during the talks that South African police and judicial authorities must treat cases involving attacks and killings of Nigerians more seriously and ensure offenders face swift consequences.

Although Wednesday’s protest in Durban reportedly did not turn violent due to heavy security presence, the Nigerian Mission advised Nigerians to shut their businesses and remain indoors as a precaution.

The discussions also focused on inflammatory rhetoric by anti-foreigner political groups in South Africa, which the Nigerian minister warned could endanger both Nigerian citizens and South African interests in Nigeria.

She further raised concerns over reports that Nigerian children and children born to Nigerian-South African parents, commonly referred to as “Sougerians”, are allegedly being bullied in schools and told to “return to their country.”

According to Bianca, such actions are capable of causing lasting psychological trauma to affected children.

Responding, Lamola reportedly acknowledged South Africa’s responsibility to protect innocent children and said authorities were working through educational supervisory bodies to discourage such behaviour.