2023: Show Us Your Certificate, Nigerians Tell Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has come under severe criticism after he told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his certificates were looted by unknown persons while he was on self-exile.

The two-time governor of Lagos State has sworn an affidavit in support of his nomination form, stated that he “went on self-exile from October 1994 to October 1999 (and) when I returned and discovered that my property including all the documents relating to my qualification and my certificates in respect of paragraph 3 above were looted by unknown persons”.

The APC national leader also skipped information concerning his primary and secondary education, but stated that he attended University of Chicago between 1972 and 1976 where he obtained B.Sc in Economics. He also stated that he had B.Sc in Business and Administration and a certificate in Public Account.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to berate the National Leader of the APC. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@SodiqTade writes: “The emergence of Buhari as Nigeria President has changed the standard of governance forever. That is why Tinubu can even contest for the post of President. You don’t need to have certificate as long as you have your Nepa bill to present to INEC. I’m afraid it will get worse.”

@renoomokri writes: “Emilokan, show us your certificates. How can you not have attended primary and secondary schools? What qualifications did you use to get admitted into university? Using the same excuse Buhari used? Nigerians don’t want Buhari’s echo. We reject Buhari’s shadow!”

@renoomokri writes: “Will Nigerians vote for a man who did not exist until he miraculously jumped primary and secondary school and went straight to university? A ghost? Look at where the certificate-less Buhari has led us. Bola Tinubu show us your certificates! Who are you really?”

@FelixInnocent18 writes: “Sometimes i wonder if APC followers are cursed to the point where they don’t know that their leaders don’t have good intentions for Nigerians. I don’t understand why they will support a man who will claim that he neither attended primary nor secondary school but finish university.”

@HenryIzunna4 writes: “Nothing to campaign for, unless he provide to us his authentic certificate then we can listen for now @INEC should weigh in on this & investigate, scrutinize properly. For we can’t afford to have another president without school cert,…it’s like what trending in APC .”

@DemolaRewaju writes: “Bola Tinubu’s Presidency will be the official institutionalisation of forgery, dubiousness, duplicity and fraud in politics in Nigeria and it is our collective duty to stop him. Nothing about that man has ever been straightforward and a victory for him is defeat for society.

@DemolaRewaju writes: “Locus or not, if Gani Fawehinmi were alive, we can trust that he’ll be filing a case in court against Tinubu, APC and INEC by Monday morning. Tinubu sent Tokunbo Afikuyomi to prostrate and claim that he had filled the false information into Tinubu’s form but Gani pressed on.”

@jrnaib2 writes: “After losing 2019 election, Atiku went overseas to further his education. Atiku acquired Master Degree in International Relations, meanwhile Tinubu couldn’t spare a time to get primary & secondary certificate because education was never his priority. Will never be my President!”

@femiaribisala writes: “I wrote in 2014 that Tinubu’s affidavit that he attended Government College Ibadan (GCI) between 1965 and 1968 is false. I was in GCI from 1962-1968, and Tinubu was not there. Tinubu now tells INEC he did not go to primary or secondary school. This means he committed perjury.”

@Galafi_Hamma writes: “Chief Bode George has always challenged Tinubu to just show one of his Classmates during his primary School days. With this Certificates issue arising, means Bode George is vindicated.”

@royaltyuso writes: “A Tinubu presidency will be the biggest heist in history; this is why it won’t happen and can’t happen.”