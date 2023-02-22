W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2023: Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Others Sign Peace Accord

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerians prepare for the forthcoming elections, presidential candidates from 18 political parties on Wednesday signed a peace accord.

President Muhammadu Buhari was around during the event alongside members of the National Peace Committee.



Some of the leading candidates in attendance are Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress, APC), Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP), Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress, AAC), Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP).

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=85503

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC – Projects Cancellation

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us