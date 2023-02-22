2023: Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Others Sign Peace Accord

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerians prepare for the forthcoming elections, presidential candidates from 18 political parties on Wednesday signed a peace accord.

President Muhammadu Buhari was around during the event alongside members of the National Peace Committee.

Some of the leading candidates in attendance are Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress, APC), Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP), Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress, AAC), Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP).