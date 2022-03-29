2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo Inseparable

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has stated that a presidential aspirant of the All progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are “inseparable”.

According to Jibrin, the birthday messages between Osinbajo and Tinubu show mutual respect.

He disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday saying that nobody can love Tinubu and Osinbajo more than they love each other.

“I believe Tinubu and Osinbajo are inseparable. I love the messages they sent to each other on their respective birthdays and I believe irrespective of politics and speculations, it came from their hearts.

“You cannot love any of them more than the love they share for each other,” Jibrin wrote.

African Examiner recalls that Tinubu has announced his intention to become the next president of Nigeria but Osinbajo has kept quiet.