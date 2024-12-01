I Have Phone Numbers Of 14 Presidents – Davido

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has disclosed that he has a rich contact list.

Davido, speaking at the ‘Elevate Africa’ programme, stated that he has 14 presidents’ phone numbers.

According to him, his music has paved the way for his family.

He said: “Aside from my dad’s businesses and wealth, I know how many doors my music has opened for my family. Yes o, forget the money. I have 14 presidents’ phone numbers. I can call them directly.

“In every country we go to, the president wants to meet us. That’s also promoting our culture. It’s an amazing feeling.”