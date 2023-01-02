2023: Tinubu/Shetima Support Group Vows To Mobilize Over 3 Million Votes For APC presidential Candidate In South/East

….Donates Campaign Office In Abia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general polls in Nigeria, a campaign support group for the ruling All progressive Congress APC presidential project under the platform of South East progressives Movement for Tinubu/Shettima has vowed to mobilize not less 3 million votes for the party’s flag bearer and his running mate in the geo Political zone.

To this end, they called on Electorate in the 129 constituencies in the zone to vote for the former Lagos and Borno state governors, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetima during the election, saying both political leaders have all it takes to take Nigeria to its desired destination.

Rising from its one day monthly meeting in Enugu at the weekend, hosted by her Patron and immediate past Enugu State APC Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, the support group in a Communiqué vowed to take the message of ‘Vote Tinubu/Shettima’ to every nook and crannies of the South East Zone.

The Communiqué was signed by Ngozichi Okorie – Ebonyi state coordinator,Barr. Nnaemeka Otagburu – Abia state coordinator, Hon. Chime Ifeanyichukwu Edeh – Enugu state Coordinator,Lady Blessing Nwaoba- Imo state coordinator and Toochukwu Anadi- Anambra state coordinator.

It disclosed that “the South east Progressives Movement for Tinubu/ Shettima held her Monthly political meeting today, at the Ozom Hotels Independence Layout Enugu State.

According to the group, “the “Southeast Progressives Movement for Tinubu/Shettima is one of the duly registered and recognized support groups for Tinubu and Shettima campaign.

“The above named organization is an association of all APC candidates in 2019 election. Our members are in all the 129 constituencies in the south east states of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Enugu.

“As a grassroots organization, the organization is committed towards ensuring the success of all APC candidates in Nigeria.

“Several issues that relate to the forth coming election including the campaign activities of the group and other matters of interest to the group and the Party especially in the Southeast were reviewed during the meeting.

“The support group agreed on a roadmap for the implementation of the political campaign that will ensure that the south east secures more than 3 million votes for the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

As a grassroots body of APC candidates in the south east zone, they also resolved to mobilize their supporters across the constituencies to ensure that APC wins at both the national levels and the south east zone and especially the presidential level

In furtherance to their mandate, the group resolved to donate a campaign office for Tinubu/ Shettima campaign to serve as a rallying point for campaign activities of APC in the south east which was officially commissioned and opened to the public on the 29th December, 2022.

They hinted that “the campaign office is located along Umuokegwu Road, Omaba Isiala Ngwa South Abia South

The group therefore called on all eligible voters in the Southeast to vote for Tinubu and Shettima “as their candidature holds the key to the development of the zone.