Umeh Asks Atiku to Support New Generation Ahead of 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Victor Umeh has asked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to step aside and support younger politicians ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on an Arise Television programme, Umeh said he expected Atiku to begin mentoring a new generation of leaders instead of contesting again.

Atiku recently said the 2027 election would be his final attempt at the presidency, adding that young politicians need more experience before seeking top office.

Reacting, Umeh said Atiku’s decision shows he is not ready to give way. He warned that continued ambition by older politicians could affect the growth of younger leaders.

Umeh also said that too much competition among opposition figures could weaken efforts to build a strong platform to challenge the ruling party.

He cautioned that internal rivalry could divide opposition parties and reduce their chances in the election.

On reports that Peter Obi met with Rotimi Amaechi to discuss a possible step-down deal, Umeh dismissed the claim.

He said the meeting was a normal consultation and not about any agreement for anyone to withdraw from the race.