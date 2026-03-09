Veteran Nollywood Actor, Edochie Has Expressed Frustration Over The High Cost Of Basic Amenities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Speaking on AIT’s programme JIGSAW, the 78-year-old revealed that he spends N40,000 daily on electricity and fuel. “I spend N40,000 in my home every day for light. It disturbs me a lot. N10,000 for electricity and an additional N30,000 on diesel and fuel,” he said.

Edochie also criticised political leaders for neglecting infrastructure in the South-East region, particularly in railway transportation.

“Nobody seems to be bothered about what is happening to the common man. Why must it keep getting worse on each new day? Can we not improve?” he asked.