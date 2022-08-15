2023: Why I’ll Never Vote For APC, PDP – Mr Macaroni

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general elections, popular Nigerian Comedian, Mr Macaroni, has stated that he would never vote for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Macaroni, however, didn’t disclose the political party or the candidate he would vote for in the forthcoming election.

The comedian made this known in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He tweeted: “I have been saying it since October 2020 that I will never cast a vote for APC or PDP!!

“I can’t speak for others but I can speak for myself and that is final!!”

Speaking further, he added: “Do with this information whatever you wish to do with it”.