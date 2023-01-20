2023: Why Only Unpatriotic Nigerians Will Vote For Tinubu, Others – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again insisted that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, should get the votes of all patriotic Nigerians as only the unpatriotic ones would vote for his opponents.

Obasanjo, while asking Nigerians to support Obi, Obasanjo stated that Peter Obi has good character, which his fellow contestants don’t have.

Obasanjo disclosed this on Thursday while featuring in an interactive session organised by the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking on why he is supporting Obi against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo said “I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be.”

According to him, in his letter he stated that Obi has an edge because, “I take character, I take track record, I take vision and I take what you see in this man as a child of God”.

He recalled that during his New Year open letter to the youth, he had stated that he knows the major candidates a little bit and can talk about them as their mentor.

Obasanjo added: “Why should you as a Nigerian vote for somebody with the character, the reputation, the life of which you do not want your own children to be?” It is either you are wicked, you are unpatriotic or you are really, really a bad citizen of this country and then if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you, and that is the way I see it.”