2025 Hajj: 1,622 Nigerian Pilgrims Leave For Madinah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says a total of 1,622 Nigerian pilgrims have been transported to Madinah for the 2025 Hajj operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice-President Kashim Shettima declared the inaugural flight open in Owerri, Imo on Friday.

A data released by Shafii Mohammed, Principal Information Officer, NAHCON, said that three designated Nigerian Hajj air carriers recorded a total of four flights in Bauchi, Kebbi, Imo and Lagos states.

Mohammed said that the air carriers were MaxAir, Flynas and Air Peace

“On Friday, MaxAir flight VM3001 departed Bauchi to Madinah at 11:53hrs with 539 Bauchi pilgrims and six Officials.

“Flynas flight XY8066 departed Kebbi to Madinah at 18:29hrs with 420 Kebbi pilgrims and one official,” he said.

Muhammed said that the inaugural flight began with Air Peace flight APK 7900 which departed Owerri to Madinah at 19:36hrs with 240 pilgrims and four officials.

He said that Flynas flight XY8016 also departed Lagos to Madinah at 19:39hrs with 423 Osun pilgrims.” (NAN)