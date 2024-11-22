Enugu House Holds Public Hearing On Bill To Promote Efficient Water Resources Management

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State House of Assembly has held a one day Public Hearing on a bill for a law to regulate the establishment and activities of water user associations in the state and for other connected purposes, just as the state government had paid a 2 Billion World Bank-assisted project Counterpart Fund.

The bill is a strategic legal framework aimed at promoting sustainable irrigation practices and efficient water resource management.

It equally seeks to fulfill part of the requirements for a World Bank-assisted project in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, the Anambra River Basin Development Authority, and the Enugu State Government.

One of the key objectives of the bill is formation of Water User Associations (WUAs):Establish community-based organizations to manage and oversee irrigation farming activities.

Already, Enugu State Government:has demonstrated strong commitment with a ₦2 billion counterpart fund to co-finance the project.

This bill when it becomes a law will be a transformative initiative to enhance irrigation farming, empower local communities, and foster sustainable agricultural development in Enugu State.

It underscores a commitment to improving livelihoods and ensuring water resource sustainability

The Chairperson house Committee on Water Resources in the state house of Assembly, Hon. Obiajulu Princess Ugwu who presided over the public hearing held at the chamber of the Assembly told newsmen that the bill was meant to establish a law that will regulate the activities of water users association.

She added that it was part of criteria to qualify for a world bank water project which the state has already paid its counterpart fund.

The house committee chairman on water added that the bill has passed through first and second reading, explaining that the public hearing was organized to get the contributions of the people who are also involved to avoid a white elephant project.

She said from the submissions of participants “it was evident that the bill is a welcome project” adding that people will gain a lot because when the the existing dams are revitalized and probably new ones are built, erosion and over flooding will be stopped while there would be enough water for dry season farming.

The resultant effect, she further stated will include enough food for the masses and reduction in the crime rate.

Hon. Ugwu expressed optimism that the bill will see the light of the day and assured that its implementation will not be a problem because the users of the water will be the owners of the facilities, a situation she said will encourage them to protect the facilities.

“The bill is a bill to establish a law that will regulate the activities of water users association, it has passed through the first and second stages and it is now in the public hearing state because is meant for the people we don’t want to make white elephant project.

“Seeing from the contributions, you will see that it is a welcome bill. The implementation of the bill will not be a problem, this bill wants the users of the water facilities to own the facilities ” she stated.

Earlier in a submission during the hearing, President of Women Support Group, Ambassador Onyinye Mamah threw her weight behind the bill but stressed the need for sustainance in the areas of implementation in the absence of the funding partner.

She applauded the initiators of the bill, saying it came at the right time and will be beneficial to the water users in the state.

None of those who made contributions antagonized the bill, a development that will pave way for swift passage of the bill into law.

The hearing was attended by the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Felix Nnamani, Civil Society groups, Non governmental organizations amongst others