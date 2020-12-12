APC Appoints Nwoye As Enugu Caretaker Committee Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu state chapter, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has been appointed as the Caretaker Committee Chairman for the state by the national leadership of the party.

Recall that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party had on Tuesday announced the dissolution of all state Excos, as well as ward and zonal leadership of the party across the 36 states of Nigeria, and the federal capital territory Abuja, and replace them with Caretaker Committees.

In a statement he personally singed and addressed to his supporters and members in Enugu Friday, Dr. Nwoye said: “thank you all for standing by me.

“By your prayers and good wishes, today I am appointed by God to serve again as the Chairman Caretaker Committee APC Enugu State. I couldn’t have made it without your support and prayers.

“Power comes from God. He favours whosoever He wishes to favour. It is not by my Might nor by my will. It is only by His grace.

“Today God has made me the Chairman Caretaker Committee APC Enugu State. God has made me the Chairman of all those who love and support me.

“He also made me the Chairman of those who despise me and those who weaved web of deceit and treachery around me.

“I am a product of God. So, I hold no grudges. Let us work together and move APC Enugu State forward together. Everybody can do something, but nobody can do everything.

He added that” Those who chose to play God are usually disappointed by the time they see the awesome power of the Highest. God has shocked them again today.

According to him, “As an ordained Archbishop of Enugu State APC Ecclesiastical Diocese, their sins have been forgiven. They may go ahead and sin more. It comes with the territory. It is all politics. It is all about consistency.

“Today superior conspiracy powered by the Almighty God has prevailed in Enugu State APC Chapter. To God be the glory, Thank you all once again.

