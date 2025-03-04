2027: APC Has One Candidate, Tinubu Must Do Eight Years – Uzor Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has only one presidential candidate in 2027.

While emphasising the need for an Igbo president, the former Abia State governor said 2027 is out of the question as President Bola Tinubu “must complete 8 years” in office.

“I am not going to discuss anything about the Igbo presidency. But I still tell you there is a need for it,” Uzor Kalu said.

“The Igbo must present an acceptable candidate to all Nigerians. No one zone can make a president. President Tinubu was not elected by the Yoruba. He was elected by all Nigerians.”

Asked when he believed it was the right time for an Igbo presidency, Kalu instead preferred to talk about the reelection of Tinubu.

“Well, in our party we have only one presidential candidate now. And Tinubu has to do eight years. It’s a must. You can see the repairs he has done to the economy and things are starting to pick up again. This president is not even doing politics. He has never told anybody he wants to run for election or not.

“But as a party, we have mandated him to run and given him a vote of confidence. The NEC has given him a vote of confidence, through a motion proposed by the Governor of Imo State and announced by Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who is the National Chairman of the party. So, things cannot just get better in one night,” the Senator said.