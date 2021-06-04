Niger Schoolchildren Abduction: Bandits Increase Ransom To N200 Million

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Armed bandits that abducted 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina town, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have increased the ransom for their freedom to N200m.

The bandits had initially, asked for the sum of N110m in order to set their victims who were mostly girls free, threatening that failure to deliver the ransom by Thursday, they would kill them.

The bandits currently were said to have contacted the parents, disclosing that the money had been increased to N200m with the same warning if the deadline was not met.

Mallam Ali Mohammed, a Tipper Driver and a father of five of the abductees confirmed this development saying that the bandits contacted them on Thursday, disclosing that the ransom has been raised to N200m from the N110m they initially asked for.

The father of the five children in a telephone chat stated that the bandits are serious about their threats of killing the children, if they fail to comply with their demands.

Weeping, Mohammed stated, “the bandits are serious about killing our children if we cannot pay. We are poor people, we don’t have such money, we plead with the government to come to our assistance. We are feeling so abandoned.”























