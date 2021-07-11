W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

27 Killed In Algerian Road Accidents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 27 people died in two road accidents in Algeria overnight, including when a bus smashed into a truck, local media reported Saturday.

In one crash on Friday night, a bus and truck collided on a road connecting Constantine to the Mediterranean port of Jijel in the northeast of the country, leaving 18 dead and 11 injured, the official APS news agency said.

Six children were among those killed.



In Bordj Badji Mokhtar, a Sahara desert region bordering Mali, nine people died when a 4×4 and a truck crashed, El Hayet TV channel reported, with poor visibility a factor.

Traffic accidents are common in the North African nation, often due to speeding.  

AFP

