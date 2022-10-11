W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

I’m Prepared To Coach Super Eagles Again – Oliseh

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Tuesday, October 11th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles midfielder, Sunday Oliseh, has stated that he is prepared to lead the team again if the conditions are right.

African Examiner recalls that Oliseh was appointed Super Eagles head coach in 2015 but he only lasted eight months on the job.

Oliseh, voluntarily resigned from the post after he cited contract violations, lack of support, unpaid wages and benefits among others.



“My priority is to get Nigeria back to the top,” Oliseh told Channels TV in an interview on Monday.

“I will do it (handle the Super Eagles) if the person employing has the interest of Nigeria at heart.”

