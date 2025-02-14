2Face Family Declares Him Missing, Asks For DSS’s Help

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The family of popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2face, has petitioned the Department of State Services concerning his whereabouts, declaring him missing.

This was contained in a petition signed by their lawyer, Wilson Anuge, dated February 7, the Idibia family stated that the singer had been missing since 10 February 2025 and had not been seen since.

The family stated that the singer also known as 2Baba left his residence on that day wearing his loungewear which suggested that he was going for his habitual walk, but he never returned home.

“We are writing to urgently seek your assistance regarding a profoundly troubling situation involving a member of the Idibia family, Mr Innocent Idibia (also known as Tuface or 2Baba), whom our client reasonably believes has been missing since Monday, February 10, 2025.

“We believe that Mr Innocent left his residence in the early hours of 10 February 2025 in his loungewear, suggesting that he was going for his habitual walk, but he has not returned home since then. Despite the best efforts of his family, staff, and the management of his record label to reach or locate him—including contacting his friends and acquaintances—they have been unable to establish any contact or ascertain his whereabouts.

“This disturbing situation, coupled with the fact that those who should have heard from him have not done so for over 72 hours, has left his entire family deeply concerned,” the petition read in part.

The family also noted that 2Baba had never gone missing before, nor had he ever left his work for such a long time.

It added: “These messages are alarming, as Mr Innocent is financially independent and has never required assistance in such a manner. This has led his family to suspect that his identity may have been compromised and that someone may have abducted him, actively manipulating him to exploit his contacts for monetary gain.

“The implications of this situation are grave, and the possibility of foul play or coercion cannot be overlooked. As a family, our clients are deeply worried not only about his physical safety but also about the potential misuse of his identity while he remains unaccounted for.”

The family, therefore, asked for the intervention of the DSS, asking the agency to use its resources and expertise to locate 2Baba.

“It is worthy of note that the victim is a legend and holds a celebrity status in the Nigerian music industry, with countless youths and citizens looking up to him—not to mention his wife, children, relatives, and employees, who are now traumatised. His musical empire has also been left in a state of paralysis as a direct consequence of the suspect’s criminal act of abducting him and rendering him incommunicado.

“Our humble request is that you intervene urgently to investigate, locate, and rescue the victim from wherever the suspect is currently detaining him.”

It could be recalled that a video went viral on Thursday which showed the singer proposing to a lawmaker in the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osaruwa, just hours after professing his desire to marry her.

The proposal is coming amid reports of the planned divorce from his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.