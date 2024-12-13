36 State Govs Submit Report On State Police, Indicate Support

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Economic Council (NEC) has received position reports on the establishment of State police from the 36 state governors.

The NEC meeting was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima and attended by state governors, deputy governors, ministers and some presidential aides.

Briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting which lasted for over 4 hours, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State said the state governors indicated an overwhelming support for the establishment of state police because of the security challenges bedeviling their states.

However, he said the NEC postponed deliberation on the matter to January 2024.

“Virtually every state has its own peculiar security challenges, and many agree that state police is the way forward,” Sani stated.

“Today, the council decided to step down the discussion until the next meeting to allow for further deliberation and the presentation of a report from the NEC secretariat.”

The governor highlighted the pressing need for enhanced security measures, citing ungoverned spaces across the country and a significant shortage of personnel in federal security agencies, including the police and armed forces.

“The establishment of state police will help address these gaps, particularly in states grappling with unique security issues,” he said.

He also disclosed that the secretariat has committed to engaging stakeholders further before the council’s January meeting where a comprehensive report will be presented.

On the issue of flooding, the National Economic Council approved the disbursement of more funds to state governments where recent flood disasters had ravaged communities, leading to loss of lives and properties.

NEC said the approval would enable the affected states to provide adequate financial supports to the victims.

Meanwhile, the NEC has also approved 0.05% of non-oil federation revenue as funding for the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Announcing the resolution after Thursday’s meeting, Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, stated that the decision followed a report presented by RMAFC on November 21, which highlighted funding challenges faced by the commission.

“RMAFC plays a vital role in ensuring equitable revenue allocation across the federation, but it has been operating under significant financial constraints,” Governor Soludo explained.

The council reviewed RMAFC’s proposal for 0.75% of non-oil revenue but approved 0.05%, subject to further scrutiny by the National Assembly. This allocation is part of broader tax reforms currently under consideration.

In addition to the funding approval, NEC directed RMAFC to submit a draft repeal-and-replace bill to the National Assembly to modernise its governing legislation and align it with the evolving fiscal realities of the country.

Governor Soludo emphasized the importance of these measures, noting, “This institution carries critical responsibilities in the functioning of our federation.

“Adequate funding and an updated legal framework are essential to empower RMAFC to meet its obligations effectively.”