Borno Declares Curfew After Fatal Bomb Explosion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Borno State government on Thursday has declared a 24-hour curfew following the death of scores of people from a bomb blast.

It would be recalled that no less than 16 people were killed after a suspected suicide bomber invaded a market in the Konduga area of the state.

The explosion happened at the market in Kawori community, Konduga LGA, which lies about 50 kilometres from Maiduguri.

In a statement, Nahum Daso, the spokesperson of the police command in Borno, stated that the explosion led to the death of 16 people.

“In view of the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security and law enforcement agencies toward the preservation of law and order in the state,” the statement reads.

“You are all aware of the incident that took place at Kawori which was the detonation of improvised explosive devices ordinance device which led to the death of (16) persons while several others were critically injured and on admission across various Government hospitals in the state.

“In line with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order, his Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds it expedient to declare a 24hrs curfew in the state with immediate effect.

“I, therefore, wish to call upon the good people of Borno State to remain calm and law-abiding.

“Further developments will be communicated to you accordingly please.”