Tanzania Opposition Leader Freed After Seven Months In Custody

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A court in Tanzania on Friday, ordered the release of opposition leader Freeman Mbowe after the prosecution dropped charges, including of terrorism, against him.

The Chadema Party leader was arrested in July 2021 shortly before a party conference at which reforms were to be discussed.

After Mbowe was arrested, politicians, religious leaders and human rights organisations urged the government to release the opposition figure.

Amnesty International said the arrest was politically motivated.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who had been in power since April, promised more democratic freedoms after taking office.

However, according to human rights organisations, politically motivated arrests of politicians and journalists continued in the country.

dpa