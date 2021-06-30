71-Year-Old Emerges Best Phd Graduate At UNILAG Convocation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mrs Felicia Marinze, a 71-year-old PhD student of the University of Lagos, has emerged one of the best graduating students from the institution’s School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS).

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe announced this at a news conference on activities lined-up for the institution’s 51st convocation on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Ogundipe, Marinze (PhD French) with matriculation number 849003042, from the Department of European Languages and International Studies, will be the oldest to be awarded a PhD degree in the history of the university.

He added that the 71-year-old, with the best PhD thesis, had just demonstrated to the world that age was never a barrier to attaining any height.

African Examiner reports that the title of Marinze thesis is: “Evaluation de la Competence Communicative Orale du Francais Des Apprenants Nationale Diploma Des Polytechniques Seledionness du Nigeria’’.

He added that Olatunji Moruf from the Department of Marine Science and Ekundayo Mesagan of the Department of Economics would also be awarded the best PhD thesis in Humanities, alongside Marinze.

Speaking further, the vice-chancellor noted that 281 of the 15,753 students would be graduating in the first class upper division.

“The three-day convocation will culminate in the graduation of 15,753 students.

“These comprise of 7,754 students who will be awarded first degrees and 7,999 Postgraduate degrees.

“We shall also award 160 Diplomas in Social Works and Human Kinetics.

“The Faculty of Engineering came tops in the category of first class with 70, followed by Management Sciences with 59 among others,’’ Ogundipe said.

He also announced that the university would be honouring one of its late vice-chancellors, Prof Ibidapo Obe, with a post humours award.

According to him, the university will also award honorary doctorate degree to Dr Ameyo Stella-Adadevo (Post-Humours), a lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at the First Consultant Hospital, at the ceremony.

Also to be awarded are Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Dr Kessington Adebutu and Mr Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman of Troyka Holdings Ltd.























