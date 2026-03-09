Man City To Face Liverpool In FA Quarterfinal Clash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City will host Liverpool in the standout fixture of the FA Cup quarterfinals following the draw conducted at the London Stadium on Monday.

Sky Bet League One strugglers Port Vale will travel to Chelsea in another quarterfinal clash of the competition.

Port Vale reached the stage after a shock victory over Sunderland on Sunday, in spite of sitting eight points adrift at the bottom of the League One table.

The club is the lowest-ranked team remaining and has reached the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

Chelsea had to come from behind twice before securing a 4–2 extra-time victory over 10-man Wrexham at the Stok Cae Ras stadium.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will travel to Championship side Southampton after overcoming Mansfield in the previous round.

Southampton advanced with a 1–0 win over Fulham, secured by Ross Stewart’s injury-time penalty.

The winners of Monday night’s tie between West Ham and Brentford will host Leeds United in the quarterfinals.

Leeds booked their place in the last eight with a comfortable 3–0 victory over Norwich City on Sunday.

The FA Cup quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be played around the weekend of April 4. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

NAN