Saraki Warns PDP May Miss 2027 Polls Over Convention Litigation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to end ongoing legal disputes and organise a fresh national convention.

Saraki appealed on Tuesday while reacting to a ruling by the Court of Appeal, which nullified the party’s national convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan.

The appellate court upheld an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court that restrained the PDP from conducting the convention.

A three-member panel of the court dismissed an appeal filed by the party challenging the jurisdiction of the Abuja Federal High Court to hear the case.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam ruled that the PDP failed to comply with constitutional provisions governing the conduct of a national convention. He said the party did not properly notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law.

The court also noted that Congresses were not held in more than 14 states before the convention, as stipulated by law.

Reacting to the ruling, Saraki said the PDP should accept the verdict and quickly organise a new convention to avoid affecting its chances in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by Yusuph Olaniyonu, head of his media office, Saraki warned the faction of the party led by Kabiru Turaki against appealing the judgment at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, saying it could prolong the legal battle.

He noted that with the revised timetable released by INEC, the party might run out of time to nominate candidates if the matter drags on.

Saraki said the main role of a political party is to provide a platform for candidates to contest elections, stressing that the PDP must prioritise the interests of its members.

He also urged party leaders to put aside personal interests and work together to organise an all-inclusive national convention that complies with INEC guidelines ahead of the 2027 elections.