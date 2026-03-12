Enugu Police Arrests 5,895 Suspects, Rescues 168 Kidnapped Victims In One Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state commissioner of Police CP, Bitrus Mamman Giwa, on Wednesday disclosed that the command arrested a total of five thousand, eight hundred and ninety-five (5,895) criminal suspects and successfully rescued a one hundred and sixty-eight (168) kidnapped victims in the past one year.

He made this known on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command since he took over its mantle of leadership in the last one year.

CP Giwa, who was accompanied by senior Management team of the Command during the media briefing, equally said that within the year under review, his men from various departments, especially the tactical units recovered one hundred and five (105) firearms, including twenty-two (22) AK-47 rifles and one (1) G-3 automatic rifle.

According to the Enugu state Police boss, six hundred and sixty-five (665) rounds of live ammunition of various calibres were equally recovered during the period.

Also, one hundred and eighteen (118) stolen, snatched, or abandoned vehicles were recovered in during the year under review, adding that large quantities of illicit drugs and other incriminating exhibits were recovered during the operations.

He said “the highlighted cases represent only a few examples of the successes the Command has achieved under my watch through proactive, intelligence-led policing and operational coordination”.

The Commissioner, noted that several high-profile social, political, economic, traditional, and technological events were held across different parts of Enugu State within the past one year.

He pointed out that during “these events, the Police ensured that the security and safety of participants at these events were adequately maintained.

The CP, stressed that the achievements would not have been possible without their dogged and proactive policing approach adopted by the Command under his watch.

“Some of the recent events include: The peaceful celebration of Christmas and New Year across the State. Successful celebration of 2026 Legal Week in January 2026. Successful hosting of the South East Vision 2050 (SEV2050) Stakeholders Forum, held from 3rd to 6th February 2026”

“Recall that, like many other events, the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which attracted over 20,000 lawyers across Nigeria and lasted for one week, held successfully in Enugu without any hitches in August 2025.”

He added thus:”recall that upon my assumption of duty exactly one year ago, precisely on 11th March 2025, I pledged to entrench a policing system that is professional, proactive, and people-friendly.

“These principles have since guided my leadership approach and shaped the strategic direction of the Command in delivering on our mandate.

“Since assuming duty, I have ensured that professionalism and discipline remain the watchwords and guiding principles of our policing activities in the State.

“As a matter of fact, Officers who have tested my resolve to uphold these principles, which are the bedrock of the Nigeria Police Force, have had themselves to blame, as I have not hesitated to ensure that appropriate disciplinary procedures and sanctions are applied to anyone found wanting.

“My commitment to ensuring that all policing activities in the State are carried out in strict compliance with the ethical and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force is further strengthened by the leadership of our new Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who has repeatedly expressed his unequivocal stance on professionalism, discipline, respect for the rights and dignity of citizens, building public trust, and enthroning a modern, people-centred policing system since assuming office.

“The policing vision and mission of the IGP are indeed succinct and appropriate for policing a modern society such as ours.

“Consequently, in line with his directives, I will continue to ensure that officers and men of the Command discharge their duties diligently at all times and are held accountable for their actions and inactions.

“We live in a time when it is totally unthinkable and unacceptable not to put the people first and serve them in the manner they rightfully deserve” CP Giwa stated.

