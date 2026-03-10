Bwala: Why I Rejected Peter Obi’s Offer In 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has revealed how Peter Obi allegedly used former President Olusegun Obasanjo to invite him to work for his 2023 presidential campaign.

Bwala said he declined the offer despite the respect he has for Obasanjo.

Speaking during an interview with On-Air Personality Daddy Freeze, Bwala said the former president called him while he was in London during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, Obasanjo called him from a meeting where Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, were present.

Bwala said when he answered the call, he initially did not recognise the voice.

He said Obasanjo introduced himself and asked him to join the team.

Bwala added that at the time, Obasanjo had publicly denied being behind Obi’s presidential ambition.

He also said he refused the request to work for Obi despite the approach.

According to him, Ambassador Amuchi Osuk was sent to initiate discussions, as some people believed he might eventually support Obi after leaving the opposition party over the Muslim-Muslim ticket controversy.

Bwala said when he did not join Obi’s camp, some supporters of the former Labour Party candidate criticised him.