Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Festus Onigbinde Dies at 88

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Festus Onigbinde, is dead. He died on Monday at the age of 88.

The family announced his passing in a statement issued by Mrs Bolade Adesuyi on Monday.

“With gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of High Chief Festus Onigbinde, a Modakeke High Chief and Nigeria’s first indigenous Super Eagles coach,” she said.

She described him as a father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend whose contributions to Nigerian and global football were remarkable.

The family thanked God for his fulfilled life and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Adesuyi said that funeral arrangements for the late football icon would be announced later.

Onigbinde celebrated his 88th birthday on March 5.

Onigbinde coached the national team between 1982 and 1984, winning silver at the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1–3 loss to Cameroon in the final.

He first managed the then Green Eagles between 1982 and 1984 before returning to the national team in 2002, when he replaced the late Shuaibu Amodu.

He led the Super Eagles to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

Nigeria crashed out of the tournament at the group stage after suffering a 1–0 defeat to Argentina and a 2–1 loss to Sweden, before playing out a goalless draw with England.

The late coach later served as the Special Adviser on Football to the Osun Government.

NAN