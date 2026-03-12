Nigeria U-20 Star Jailed in Norway Over Sexual Assualt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Daniel Daga, a Nigerian under-20 football player, has been sentenced to six months in prison in Norway after being found guilty of sexual assault.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday by the Romsdal District Court, according to Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 Norway.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who plays for Norwegian club Molde FK, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an incident that reportedly occurred in April last year. He was formally charged on December 19, 2025.

In addition to the six-month prison sentence, the court ordered Daga to pay NOK 10,000 to cover legal costs requested by the prosecution.

Daga’s lawyer, Astrid Bolstad, said her client maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the judgment. She argued that the encounter between Daga and the woman was consensual.

“He is very sorry the verdict turned out this way,” Bolstad said, adding that the player believes he did nothing wrong.

Following the ruling, Molde FK announced that the player has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

The club said in a statement that Daga will not be included in the match squad until further notice because of the ongoing legal process.

Daga joined Molde FK at the start of the 2025 season and has made 15 appearances for the club, scoring three goals. He also plays as a midfielder for the Nigeria national under‑20 football team.