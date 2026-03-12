India, Others Decline Tinubu’s Ambassadorial designee Over Tenure Concerns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent ambassadorial postings may face delays as India and some other countries have reportedly declined to accept a few of Nigeria’s ambassador-designates.

According to sources within Nigeria’s Presidency and the foreign service, India has a diplomatic policy that discourages accepting ambassadors from governments that have less than two years left in office. This policy is said to be affecting the appointment of Ambassador Muhammad Dahiru, who was recently posted to India.

Diplomatic officials explained that countries must give what is known as agrément before an ambassador can assume duty. Agrément is the formal approval by a host country of a diplomat sent by another nation.

Sources said India has already signalled reluctance to grant agrément for Dahiru because the current administration has less than two years remaining in its tenure.

One Presidency official said the hesitation is not necessarily about the individuals nominated but about the limited time left in the administration.

“They don’t accept ambassadors from governments with less than two years in office. Some countries already see the present administration as approaching the end of its tenure,” the official said.

Another senior foreign service official confirmed India’s policy but expressed hope that Nigeria’s strong relationship with India could help resolve the issue.

The official added that some countries may also consider Nigeria’s political outlook, including the possibility that the ruling party could remain in power after the next election.

While India’s policy has been confirmed, officials said other countries might also follow similar diplomatic practices, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing an induction course for the ambassador-designates, but the training date has not yet been announced.

On March 6, President Tinubu approved the posting of 65 ambassadors and high commissioners to different countries and international organisations.

Among those nominated are Femi Fani-Kayode, who was posted to Germany; Reno Omokri, assigned to Mexico; Abdulrahman Dambazau, posted to China; and Jimoh Ibrahim, nominated as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

So far, only the United Kingdom and France have granted agrément to Nigeria’s nominees.

Nigeria’s next presidential election is scheduled for January 16, 2027, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission. President Tinubu’s current term will end in May 2027.