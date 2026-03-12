Pope Accepts Resignation of California Bishop Facing Fraud Charges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of a bishop from the Chaldean Catholic community in the United States following criminal charges related to the alleged embezzlement of church funds.

The Vatican announced on Tuesday that Emanuel Hana Shaleta had stepped down as bishop of the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy of St Peter the Apostle in California. The statement did not provide a reason for the resignation.

However, authorities in the United States confirmed that the bishop had recently been arrested. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, Shaleta was taken into custody on March 5 at an airport while attempting to leave the country.

Investigators said he faces eight counts of embezzlement, eight counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated white-collar crime enhancement. The investigation reportedly began in August after a member of the church raised concerns about possible financial misconduct.

Following his arrest, Shaleta was held at the San Diego Central Jail with bail set at $125,000.

Reports in the U.S. media say the bishop is accused of misappropriating about $270,000 in church funds. He appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Vatican has not yet announced who will temporarily oversee the Chaldean Catholic diocese following his resignation.

Agency Report