Ndume Urges Tinubu to Brief Nigerians on Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Ali Ndume has called on President Bola Tinubu to regularly update Nigerians on efforts to tackle insurgency and banditry across the country.

Ndume’s statement comes after terrorists attacked Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State, killing residents, including soldiers, the town’s chief imam, and community elders, and abducting over 100 women and children. The attackers also stormed a local Internally Displaced Persons camp.

The senator urged the President to follow through on his nationwide security emergency declaration by conducting coordinated, sustained military operations against insurgents’ strongholds, including Lake Chad, Sambisa Forest, and the Mandara Mountains.

He also proposed establishing a situation room at the Presidential Villa to monitor security developments and brief Nigerians directly. “They want to hear from him from time to time,” he said.

Ndume further recommended setting up Air Component Centres in the three northern geopolitical zones to strengthen aerial operations, with attack helicopters deployed to insurgent-prone areas.

While commending the Nigerian Army’s response to the Ngoshe attack, he noted that the intervention was delayed. He also called for frontloading security budgets to allow faster procurement of arms and ammunition.

“The Nigerian Army’s budget is less than 10 per cent of the national budget and should be frontloaded. Even if we cannot purchase attack helicopters immediately, we should consider hiring them for deployment to black-spot areas,” Ndume said.