Abba Bichi, Son Of SSS Chief, Gifted N90 Million Duplex

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abba Bichi, a son of the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi, has been gifted a five-bedroom duplex at Hilltop Estate, Apo, in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

The newspaper said the gift was announced during the inauguration of the junior Bichi as the youth ambassador of Home Titan Network, a company under the BSTAN Group, a conglomerate that is into real estate, agriculture among others.

The group’s managing director, Becky Olubukola, said on its Instagram handle that the company signed the “young, vibrant footballer” in its bid to “promote youth development, socio-cultural integration, and unity in our diversity in Nigeria.”

Ms Olubukola said Mr Bichi, a Nigerian under-20 international footballer plying his trade with Belgian side KV Mechelen, was found worthy of the role and the gift because of his belief in the future of Nigeria and his patriotism.

Known for his Instagram showboating, Mr Bichi uses the photo and video sharing social network service to treat his 128,000 followers to his football prowess and ostentatious lifestyle.

He was in the news earlier this month when he described billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, on Instagram as “a man of honour and dignity” after the latter was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

His statement triggered a backlash, making some question his flamboyant lifestyle especially because he is a son of the head of the nation’s secret police. Others said the teenager was just showing that he had a mind of his own.